Posted: 03.03.2018 - 08:26 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Marc Dawson (Marc Wilding, Wonga) - Update the Artist photo comments
Marc Dawson (Marc Wilding, Wonga) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Steve Wetherill (Max B. Count, Max Bounty Count) - Update the Artist photo comments
Steve Wetherill (Max B. Count, Max Bounty Count) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
William Crowther (Willie Crowther) - Update the artist page
Marc Dawson (Marc Wilding, Wonga) - Update the artist page
Steve Wetherill (Max B. Count, Max Bounty Count) - Update the artist page
Steve Wetherill (Max B. Count, Max Bounty Count) - Upload 0 Artist photo picture
Anco - Update the developer page
Anco - Update the publisher page
Bruce Carver - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Bruce Carver - Update the artist page
Access - Update the publisher page
Access - Update the developer page
Roger Carver - Update the artist page
Derek Leigh-Gilchrist (DEL/Anarchy) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Journey To The Center Of The Earth / Reise Zum Mittelpunkt Der Erde / Voyage Au Centre De La Terre - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Dominique Valhardi - Create one new artist page
Daniel Morais - Create one new artist page
Nil Dieu Vivant - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Chrisitian Gagnere - Create one new artist page
Pierre Gousseau - Create one new artist page
Thierry Boudet - Create one new artist page
Chaneques - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Chaneques - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Chaneques - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
