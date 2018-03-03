Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Datenschutz

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Neue HOL Uploads

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38626
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 03.03.2018 - 08:26    Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads Reply with quote


Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Marc Dawson (Marc Wilding, Wonga) - Update the Artist photo comments
Marc Dawson (Marc Wilding, Wonga) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Steve Wetherill (Max B. Count, Max Bounty Count) - Update the Artist photo comments
Steve Wetherill (Max B. Count, Max Bounty Count) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
William Crowther (Willie Crowther) - Update the artist page
Marc Dawson (Marc Wilding, Wonga) - Update the artist page
Steve Wetherill (Max B. Count, Max Bounty Count) - Update the artist page
Steve Wetherill (Max B. Count, Max Bounty Count) - Upload 0 Artist photo picture
Anco - Update the developer page
Anco - Update the publisher page
Bruce Carver - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Bruce Carver - Update the artist page
Access - Update the publisher page
Access - Update the developer page
Roger Carver - Update the artist page
Derek Leigh-Gilchrist (DEL/Anarchy) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Journey To The Center Of The Earth / Reise Zum Mittelpunkt Der Erde / Voyage Au Centre De La Terre - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Dominique Valhardi - Create one new artist page
Daniel Morais - Create one new artist page
Nil Dieu Vivant - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Chrisitian Gagnere - Create one new artist page
Pierre Gousseau - Create one new artist page
Thierry Boudet - Create one new artist page
Chaneques - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Chaneques - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Chaneques - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold