Radio Paralax: RetroVision - Plug & Play #72
Radio Paralax schreibt:
Die nächste Sendung gibt es bereits diesen Samstag, den 3.3. ab 20:00 Uhr. Wie immer mit Neuvorstellungen sowie den Spielen die ihr gerne mal wieder in Aktion sehen würdet. Auch ein Longplay ist wieder geplant.
Ich hoffe man sieht sich wieder wie üblich im Chat.
Zum Videostream & Chat: http://www.radio-paralax.de/videostream.html
Viel Spaß und Gute Unterhaltung!
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
