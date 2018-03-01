Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Neue Artikel auf der Obligement Webpage

 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38606
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 01.03.2018 - 09:52    Post subject: Neue Artikel auf der Obligement Webpage Reply with quote


Folgende Artikel wurden auf der Webpage des französischen Amiga Magazines Obligement die letzten zwei Monate veröffentlicht.

- January/February 2018 news.
- News: Presentation of the Vampire project during Alchimie 12 show
- Old articles from Tilt 118 to 122 : News: Tilt do Tilt!, Interview: David Braben, Comparative: Flashback vs Chaos Engine, Comparative: Amiga 1200 vs Falcon 030, Review of Body Blows Galactic, Review of Cannon Fodder, Report: European Computer Trade Show September 1993, Interview with Pierre Gilhodes, Review of Micro Machines, Review of Space Hulk, etc.
- Interview with Edward Hepler (Commodore engineer)
- Interview with Renaud Schweingruber (Vampire beta-tester)
- DIY: Replacment of the HxC SD by a Gotek HxC on Amiga 600
- DIY: Tantalum capacitors on Amiga
- File: Developers' Messages to crackers (update)
- File: Evaluation of the Amiga computer by the Quebec Ministry of Transport
- File: Classic Reflections - What happened to Mick Tinker / Index Information / Access Innovation?
- File: Amiga Game List (mise à jour)
- File: Another World, a cult game
- Special quizz about the year 2017.

http://obligement.free.fr
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
