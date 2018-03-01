AndreasM

Folgende Artikel wurden auf der Webpage des französischen Amiga Magazines Obligement die letzten zwei Monate veröffentlicht.



- January/February 2018 news.

- News: Presentation of the Vampire project during Alchimie 12 show

- Old articles from Tilt 118 to 122 : News: Tilt do Tilt!, Interview: David Braben, Comparative: Flashback vs Chaos Engine, Comparative: Amiga 1200 vs Falcon 030, Review of Body Blows Galactic, Review of Cannon Fodder, Report: European Computer Trade Show September 1993, Interview with Pierre Gilhodes, Review of Micro Machines, Review of Space Hulk, etc.

- Interview with Edward Hepler (Commodore engineer)

- Interview with Renaud Schweingruber (Vampire beta-tester)

- DIY: Replacment of the HxC SD by a Gotek HxC on Amiga 600

- DIY: Tantalum capacitors on Amiga

- File: Developers' Messages to crackers (update)

- File: Evaluation of the Amiga computer by the Quebec Ministry of Transport

- File: Classic Reflections - What happened to Mick Tinker / Index Information / Access Innovation?

- File: Amiga Game List (mise à jour)

- File: Another World, a cult game

- Special quizz about the year 2017.



http://obligement.free.fr

