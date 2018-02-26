|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2731
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 27.02.2018 - 19:10 Post subject: AmigaOS 4: Void-AbsoluteDolle2 V1.1 erschienen
|
|
|
26.02.2018 Void-AbsoluteDolle2 V1.1 erschienen
VOiD ist Stolz seine Brand Neue Amiga PPC Musikdisk zu präsentieren.
CODE ................................ ENGEL
MUSIK ................ HUKKA / JEANO / REBB
GRAFIK .... PUNi / RABL (HINZUFÜGEN. GFX. ENGEL)
TEST .............................. PUNi
Auf der Homepage von AmigaVoid findest du weiter:
- Demos und Intros
- Diskmags
und
- Musik disks und packete
Im Archiv sind Versionen für OS4, MOS und AROS enthalten.
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum