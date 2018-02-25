|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Posted: 25.02.2018 - 09:42 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
Dan Wood: Amiga 500 Plus Computer System Review - Cartoon Classics
I relive my first Amiga experience by unboxing and setting up the Commodore Amiga 500 Plus Cartoon Classics pack!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJ7ZmUnl-ls
RetroDemoScene : Planet Jazz - This, that And The Other - Amiga Intro (50 FPS)
Great Amiga OCS intro by Planet Jazz which was released mid February 2018....
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvfikTobWLY
8-bit Killer (Amiga Gloom Mod) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
This is a Gloom mod conversion of a 2008 PC title, released in 2014, which features a full 3D environment, lots of bullets, and lots of 8 Bit enemies to kill. Its actually quite fun.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3iwFMzodu-Y
MsMadLemon: The SIDbox - A portable MOD, SID and YM player
Today I unbox and explore while demonstrating the SIDbox, a creation by Electronscape. The SIDbox is a small portable retro music player, that uses an SD card,
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gRtgy6yliA
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
