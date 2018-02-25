Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38597
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 25.02.2018 - 09:42    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Reply with quote
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Dan Wood: Amiga 500 Plus Computer System Review - Cartoon Classics

I relive my first Amiga experience by unboxing and setting up the Commodore Amiga 500 Plus Cartoon Classics pack!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJ7ZmUnl-ls


RetroDemoScene : Planet Jazz - This, that And The Other - Amiga Intro (50 FPS)

Great Amiga OCS intro by Planet Jazz which was released mid February 2018....

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvfikTobWLY


8-bit Killer (Amiga Gloom Mod) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

This is a Gloom mod conversion of a 2008 PC title, released in 2014, which features a full 3D environment, lots of bullets, and lots of 8 Bit enemies to kill. Its actually quite fun.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3iwFMzodu-Y


MsMadLemon: The SIDbox - A portable MOD, SID and YM player

Today I unbox and explore while demonstrating the SIDbox, a creation by Electronscape. The SIDbox is a small portable retro music player, that uses an SD card,

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gRtgy6yliA
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
