Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2715
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
Posted: 24.02.2018 - 13:49 Post subject: Die offizielle Deluxe Galaga Webseite im neuen Design
23.02.2018 Die offizielle Deluxe Galaga Webseite im neuen Design
Willkommen auf der autorisierten, offiziellen und neu gestalteten Website des unglaublichen Amiga-Shareware-Titels Deluxe Galaga von Edgar M. Vigdal.
Diese Seite enthält fast alles, was Sie brauchen, um Deluxe Galaga auf Ihrem Amiga oder PC laufen zu lassen.
