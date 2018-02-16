Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38544
Location: Übersee

   germany
24.02.2018 - 11:03


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Cover: Centipede     23.02.2018
Cover: Jungle Hunt     23.02.2018
Cover: Missile Command     23.02.2018
Cover: Pac-Man     23.02.2018
Cover: Pengo     23.02.2018
Cover: Pole Position     23.02.2018
Cover: Q*Bert     23.02.2018
Cover: Qix     23.02.2018
Cover: Realsports Tennis     23.02.2018
Cover: Space Invaders     23.02.2018
Cover: Star Raiders     23.02.2018
Cover: Super Breakout     23.02.2018
Werbung: Werbeflyer Atari 5200     23.02.2018
Cover: My Life     23.02.2018
Croc: Legend of the Gobbos PC Player 3/98     22.02.2018
Perry Rhodan: Operation Eastside PC Player 3/98     22.02.2018
Perry Rhodan - Thoregon: Brücke in die Unendlichkeit PC Player 3/98     22.02.2018
Cart Precision Racing PC Player 3/98     22.02.2018
Sega Touring Car Championship PC Player 3/98     22.02.2018
NBA Action 98 PC Player 3/98     22.02.2018
Jack Nicklaus 5 PC Player 3/98     22.02.2018
Rising Lands: Die Herrschaft des Clans PC Player 3/98     22.02.2018
Dilbert's Desktop Games PC Player 3/98     22.02.2018
Shanghai: Dynasty PC Player 3/98     22.02.2018
Tamagotchi PC Player 3/98     22.02.2018
Descent to Undermountain: The Flame Sword of Loth PC Player 3/98     22.02.2018
Air Warrior III PC Player 3/98     22.02.2018
Addiction Pinball PC Player 3/98     22.02.2018
Pandemonium 2 PC Player 3/98     22.02.2018
Grab des Pharao, Das PC Player 3/98     22.02.2018
RETURN Nr. 32     21.02.2018
Cover: Labyrinth der Meister, Das     21.02.2018
Cover: Flashback     21.02.2018
Cover: Link: Die Fratzen des Bösen     21.02.2018
Cover: 7th Guest, The     21.02.2018
Cover: Palm Springs Open, The     21.02.2018
Cover: Zelda: Der Zauberstab von Gamelon     21.02.2018
Cover: Chicago     21.02.2018
Cover: Gärtner     21.02.2018
Cover: Safari     21.02.2018
Cover: LuftrauserZ     21.02.2018
Cover: MOS     21.02.2018
Cover: Lands Of Zador, The     21.02.2018
Cover: Vic Music Composer     21.02.2018
Tom Clancy's Politika PC Player 2/98     20.02.2018
DogDay PC Player 2/98     20.02.2018
Buichi Terasawa's Takeru: Letter of the Law PC Player 2/98     20.02.2018
Gnap: Der Schurke aus dem All PC Player 2/98     20.02.2018
SODA Off-Road Racing PC Player 2/98     20.02.2018
NHL Open Ice: 2 on 2 Challenge PC Player 2/98     20.02.2018
Winter Race 3D PC Player 2/98     20.02.2018
Warhammer Epic 40.000: Final Liberation PC Player 2/98     20.02.2018
3. Millennium, Das PC Player 2/98     20.02.2018
Shadow Master PC Player 2/98     20.02.2018
Ostfront PC Player 2/98     20.02.2018
War Wind II: Die Invasion PC Player 2/98     20.02.2018
Combat Chess PC Player 2/98     20.02.2018
Mephisto Genius 98 - Gold-Edition PC Player 2/98     20.02.2018
Lady Bug PC Player 2/98     20.02.2018
Iron Helix ASM 9/93     18.02.2018
Journeyman Project, The ASM 9/93     18.02.2018
Eight Ball Deluxe ASM 9/93     18.02.2018
Another World ASM 9/93     18.02.2018
Artikel: Dream Machine - MAC ASM 9/93     18.02.2018
Artikel: 3DO - The Industry Strikes Back ASM 10/93     18.02.2018
Artikel: Full Motion Video-Modul CD32 ASM 6/94     18.02.2018
Artikel: Ein hartes Eisen für feine Händchen ASM 8/94     18.02.2018
Artikel: Digital Video Catridge CD-I ASM 6/94     18.02.2018
Artikel: Nintendos Ultra 64 Play Time 6/95     18.02.2018
Artikel: Eine reife Sache - Apple Geschichte Play Time 5/95     18.02.2018
Artikel: Nintendo Satellaview Play Time 5/95     18.02.2018
Planet Blupi PC Player 1/98     17.02.2018
Sabre Ace: Konflikt über Korea PC Player 1/98     17.02.2018
Star Wars Monopoly PC Player 1/98     17.02.2018
Puzz-3D: Notre Dame Cathedral PC Player 1/98     17.02.2018
Joust PC Player 1/98     17.02.2018
Rebel Moon Rising PC Player 2/98     17.02.2018
KKND: Krush Kill 'n Destroy Xtreme PC Player 2/98     17.02.2018
Test Drive 4 PC Player 2/98     17.02.2018
Star Wars - X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter: Balance of Power PC Player 2/98     17.02.2018
Blaster! PC Player 2/98     17.02.2018
Red Baron II PC Player 2/98     17.02.2018
Flight Unlimited II PC Player 2/98     17.02.2018
F/A-18 Korea PC Player 2/98     17.02.2018
Lords of Magic PC Player 2/98     17.02.2018
Pool of Radiance Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Century Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Lettrix Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Killing Game Show, The Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Plotting Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Extase Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Fly Fighter Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Future Classics Collection Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Satan Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Oriental Games Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Fullspeed Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Microbattle Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Future Bike Simulator Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Yogi's Great Escape Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website
