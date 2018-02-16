User
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38544
Location: Übersee
Posted: 24.02.2018 - 11:03 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Cover: Centipede
23.02.2018
Cover: Jungle Hunt
23.02.2018
Cover: Missile Command
23.02.2018
Cover: Pac-Man
23.02.2018
Cover: Pengo
23.02.2018
Cover: Pole Position
23.02.2018
Cover: Q*Bert
23.02.2018
Cover: Qix
23.02.2018
Cover: Realsports Tennis
23.02.2018
Cover: Space Invaders
23.02.2018
Cover: Star Raiders
23.02.2018
Cover: Super Breakout
23.02.2018
Werbung: Werbeflyer Atari 5200
23.02.2018
Cover: My Life
23.02.2018
Croc: Legend of the Gobbos
PC Player 3/98 22.02.2018
Perry Rhodan: Operation Eastside
PC Player 3/98 22.02.2018
Perry Rhodan - Thoregon: Brücke in die Unendlichkeit
PC Player 3/98 22.02.2018
Cart Precision Racing
PC Player 3/98 22.02.2018
Sega Touring Car Championship
PC Player 3/98 22.02.2018
NBA Action 98
PC Player 3/98 22.02.2018
Jack Nicklaus 5
PC Player 3/98 22.02.2018
Rising Lands: Die Herrschaft des Clans
PC Player 3/98 22.02.2018
Dilbert's Desktop Games
PC Player 3/98 22.02.2018
Shanghai: Dynasty
PC Player 3/98 22.02.2018
Tamagotchi
PC Player 3/98 22.02.2018
Descent to Undermountain: The Flame Sword of Loth
PC Player 3/98 22.02.2018
Air Warrior III
PC Player 3/98 22.02.2018
Addiction Pinball
PC Player 3/98 22.02.2018
Pandemonium 2
PC Player 3/98 22.02.2018
Grab des Pharao, Das
PC Player 3/98 22.02.2018
RETURN Nr. 32
21.02.2018
Cover: Labyrinth der Meister, Das
21.02.2018
Cover: Flashback
21.02.2018
Cover: Link: Die Fratzen des Bösen
21.02.2018
Cover: 7th Guest, The
21.02.2018
Cover: Palm Springs Open, The
21.02.2018
Cover: Zelda: Der Zauberstab von Gamelon
21.02.2018
Cover: Chicago
21.02.2018
Cover: Gärtner
21.02.2018
Cover: Safari
21.02.2018
Cover: LuftrauserZ
21.02.2018
Cover: MOS
21.02.2018
Cover: Lands Of Zador, The
21.02.2018
Cover: Vic Music Composer
21.02.2018
Tom Clancy's Politika
PC Player 2/98 20.02.2018
DogDay
PC Player 2/98 20.02.2018
Buichi Terasawa's Takeru: Letter of the Law
PC Player 2/98 20.02.2018
Gnap: Der Schurke aus dem All
PC Player 2/98 20.02.2018
SODA Off-Road Racing
PC Player 2/98 20.02.2018
NHL Open Ice: 2 on 2 Challenge
PC Player 2/98 20.02.2018
Winter Race 3D
PC Player 2/98 20.02.2018
Warhammer Epic 40.000: Final Liberation
PC Player 2/98 20.02.2018
3. Millennium, Das
PC Player 2/98 20.02.2018
Shadow Master
PC Player 2/98 20.02.2018
Ostfront
PC Player 2/98 20.02.2018
War Wind II: Die Invasion
PC Player 2/98 20.02.2018
Combat Chess
PC Player 2/98 20.02.2018
Mephisto Genius 98 - Gold-Edition
PC Player 2/98 20.02.2018
Lady Bug
PC Player 2/98 20.02.2018
Iron Helix
ASM 9/93 18.02.2018
Journeyman Project, The
ASM 9/93 18.02.2018
Eight Ball Deluxe
ASM 9/93 18.02.2018
Another World
ASM 9/93 18.02.2018
Artikel: Dream Machine - MAC
ASM 9/93 18.02.2018
Artikel: 3DO - The Industry Strikes Back
ASM 10/93 18.02.2018
Artikel: Full Motion Video-Modul CD32
ASM 6/94 18.02.2018
Artikel: Ein hartes Eisen für feine Händchen
ASM 8/94 18.02.2018
Artikel: Digital Video Catridge CD-I
ASM 6/94 18.02.2018
Artikel: Nintendos Ultra 64
Play Time 6/95 18.02.2018
Artikel: Eine reife Sache - Apple Geschichte
Play Time 5/95 18.02.2018
Artikel: Nintendo Satellaview
Play Time 5/95 18.02.2018
Planet Blupi
PC Player 1/98 17.02.2018
Sabre Ace: Konflikt über Korea
PC Player 1/98 17.02.2018
Star Wars Monopoly
PC Player 1/98 17.02.2018
Puzz-3D: Notre Dame Cathedral
PC Player 1/98 17.02.2018
Joust
PC Player 1/98 17.02.2018
Rebel Moon Rising
PC Player 2/98 17.02.2018
KKND: Krush Kill 'n Destroy Xtreme
PC Player 2/98 17.02.2018
Test Drive 4
PC Player 2/98 17.02.2018
Star Wars - X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter: Balance of Power
PC Player 2/98 17.02.2018
Blaster!
PC Player 2/98 17.02.2018
Red Baron II
PC Player 2/98 17.02.2018
Flight Unlimited II
PC Player 2/98 17.02.2018
F/A-18 Korea
PC Player 2/98 17.02.2018
Lords of Magic
PC Player 2/98 17.02.2018
Pool of Radiance
Amiga Joker 11/90 16.02.2018
Century
Amiga Joker 11/90 16.02.2018
Lettrix
Amiga Joker 11/90 16.02.2018
Killing Game Show, The
Amiga Joker 11/90 16.02.2018
Plotting
Amiga Joker 11/90 16.02.2018
Extase
Amiga Joker 11/90 16.02.2018
Fly Fighter
Amiga Joker 11/90 16.02.2018
Future Classics Collection
Amiga Joker 11/90 16.02.2018
Satan
Amiga Joker 11/90 16.02.2018
Oriental Games
Amiga Joker 11/90 16.02.2018
Fullspeed
Amiga Joker 11/90 16.02.2018
Microbattle
Amiga Joker 11/90 16.02.2018
Future Bike Simulator
Amiga Joker 11/90 16.02.2018
Yogi's Great Escape
Amiga Joker 11/90 16.02.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
