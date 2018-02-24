|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38544
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 24.02.2018 - 11:03 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Chaneques - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Chaneques - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Chaneques - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Blobz - Update the cheatcode - AGA - 1996
Blobz - Upload 104 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1996
Blobz - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
IntraCorp - Update the publisher page
Alexander Yarmitsky - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Alexander Yarmitsky - Update the artist page
Khalaan - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Flashback - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Gear Works - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Idea - Update the developer page
Gear Works - Upload 56 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum