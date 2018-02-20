Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Amiga Future

AmigaRemix: Neue Stücke online

 
Author Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
AFF Profi


Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2711
Location: 46047 Oberhausen

   germany
PostPosted: 22.02.2018 - 16:52    Post subject: AmigaRemix: Neue Stücke online


Amiga Remix ist die Seite für neu abgemischte Amiga Spiele- und Demo-Musik und ist unter der URL http://www.amigaremix.com/ erreichbar.

Die Sammlung hat über 1.190 neu abgemischte Musikstücke online.

Die Stücke werden in der Regel von den Komponisten selbst veröffentlicht und der Anwender kann sie kostenlos herunterladen.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Stücke neu hinzugekommen:

20.02.2018 - Panza Kick Boxing Intro - daXX Remix daXX 02:46
20.02.2018 - Space Debris - daXX Remix daXX 05:05
20.02.2018 - Occ-San-Geen - daXX Remix daXX 04:27
20.02.2018 - Nebulus (Walkthrough Remix Radio Cut) Mitch van Hayden 03:15
20.02.2018 - Lethal Weapon - Level 1 trackah123 03:14
20.02.2018 - Turrican 1 - Level 5 SHEN LON 04:26
20.02.2018 - Apprentice (Piano a go go) Dr.Future 03:03
20.02.2018 - Signia 2018 Remix Isacco Garcia Peveri 07:51
20.02.2018 - Clown-O-Mania Moonshine Fox 04:03
20.02.2018 - A Prehistoric Tale - Title Theme Moonshine Fox 06:35
20.02.2018 - Grand Monster Slam - Title Theme AxsFin 02:50
20.02.2018 - Xenon 2 - Megablast (2017 Oldschool Mix) HurryKn 03:58
