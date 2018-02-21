AndreasM

Amiga Future Chefredaktion







Joined: 05 Jun 2001

Posts: 38520

Location: Übersee







Posted: 21.02.2018 - 09:17 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Ashens, Kim Justice, Nostalgia Nerd, Slopes Game Room - The Retro Hour Youtubers Panel



Ashens, Kim Justice, Nostalgia Nerd and DJ Slopes from Slopes Game Room joined Dan Wood & Ravi Abbott from The Retro Hour Podcast for a retro gaming focussed Youtube panel at Play Expo Blackpool 2018.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKz8Pnxwc9U





F1 (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com



F1 is an update to the Vroom series of games, and is perhaps the last and the best one. There are 12 tracks of high speed action, so if you liked Vroom, why not check this out.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I766WqFpG84

