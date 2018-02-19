|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Posted: 19.02.2018 - 18:59 Post subject: Neue Hollywood Plugins
Airsoft Softwair freut sich einige Plugin-Updates und eine neue Version des Hollywood APK Compiler bekanntgeben zu können.
Von folgenden Plugins liegen nun neue Versionen für alle Plattformen vor:
- AIFF 1.2
- SVG Image 1.3
- Vectorgraphics 1.2
- ZIP 1.1
Die folgenden Plugins sind jetzt auch in Versionen für die 64-bit Android Plattform verfügbar:
- AHX
- APNG
- AVCodec
- DigiBooster
- FLIC Anim
- HTTP Streamer
- JPEG 2000
- MovieSetter
- PCX
- SQLite 3
- TIFF
- YAFA
- XAD
- XMLParser
Schließlich steht nun auch die Version 2.3 des Hollywood APK Compiler als kostenloses Update für alle registrierten Benutzer zur Verfügung. Die Hauptneuerung in diese Version ist, dass der APK Compiler nun auch native APKs für die 64-bit-Version von Android kompilieren kann.
http://www.hollywood-mal.de
