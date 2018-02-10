Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Post new topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38500
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 17.02.2018 - 09:16    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Pool of Radiance Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Century Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Lettrix Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Killing Game Show, The Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Plotting Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Extase Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Fly Fighter Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Future Classics Collection Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Satan Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Oriental Games Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Fullspeed Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Microbattle Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Future Bike Simulator Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Yogi's Great Escape Amiga Joker 11/90     16.02.2018
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 2/2018     15.02.2018
FREEZE64 Nr. 15     15.02.2018
Marathon 2: Durandal Power Play 11/96     14.02.2018
Marathon 2: Durandal PC Joker 5/97     14.02.2018
Zeewolf 2: Wild Justice Amiga Games 3/96     14.02.2018
Zeewolf Play Time 12/94     14.02.2018
James Bond 007 - Der Spion, der mich liebte Amiga Joker 11/90     14.02.2018
Corporation Amiga Joker 11/90     14.02.2018
Battlemaster Amiga Joker 11/90     14.02.2018
European Superleague Amiga Joker 11/90     14.02.2018
Street Rod Amiga Joker 11/90     14.02.2018
Gold of the Aztecs, The Amiga Joker 11/90     14.02.2018
Wild West World Amiga Joker 11/90     14.02.2018
Future Basketball Amiga Joker 11/90     14.02.2018
Guardian Angel, The Amiga Joker 11/90     14.02.2018
World Soccer (Zeppelin) Amiga Joker 11/90     14.02.2018
Caesars World of Boxing ASM 9/94     12.02.2018
Othello (CD-I) ASM 9/94     12.02.2018
Litil Divil ASM 12/94     12.02.2018
Zombie Dinos vom Planeten Zeltoid ASM 12/94     12.02.2018
Lords of Thunder Video Games 6/95     12.02.2018
Schlümpfe, Die Video Games 6/95     12.02.2018
Golf Magazine: 36 Great Holes Starring Fred Couples Video Games 6/95     12.02.2018
NBA Jam - T.E. Tournament Edition Video Games 6/95     12.02.2018
Secret of Mana 2 Video Games 7/95     12.02.2018
Supreme Warrior Video Games 7/95     12.02.2018
Corpse Killer Video Games 7/95     12.02.2018
Slam City with Scottie Pippen Video Games 7/95     12.02.2018
Motherbase Video Games 7/95     12.02.2018
Stellar Assault Video Games 7/95     12.02.2018
Cosmic Carnage Video Games 7/95     12.02.2018
NFL Quarterback Club Video Games 7/95     12.02.2018
X-Car: Experimental Racing PC Player 1/98     10.02.2018
Men in Black: The Game PC Player 1/98     10.02.2018
Frogger (1997) PC Player 1/98     10.02.2018
3-D Ultra Pinball: Der vergessene Kontinent PC Player 1/98     10.02.2018
Bob Squisch und der moosige Mooskönig PC Player 1/98     10.02.2018
Drilling Billy PC Player 1/98     10.02.2018
Buccaneer: Unter schwarzer Flagge PC Player 1/98     10.02.2018
Great Battles of Hannibal PC Player 1/98     10.02.2018
Steel Panthers III: Brigadekommando 1939-1999 PC Player 1/98     10.02.2018
Battleground 6: Napoleon in Russia PC Player 1/98     10.02.2018
Battleground 7: Bull Run PC Player 1/98     10.02.2018
Napoleons Weg nach Waterloo PC Player 1/98     10.02.2018
Pilgrim: Das Geheimnis der Schrift PC Player 1/98     10.02.2018
Netstorm: Islands at War PC Player 1/98     10.02.2018
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
