AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38500
Location: Übersee
Posted: 17.02.2018 - 09:16 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Gear Works - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Idea - Update the developer page
Gear Works - Upload 56 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mobsters City - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
Mobsters City - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
Mobsters City - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Drakkhen - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Drakkhen - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Drakkhen - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stryx - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Santa's Xmas Caper / Santa's Christmas Caper - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Santa's Xmas Caper / Santa's Christmas Caper - Upload 7 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dragons Breath - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragon Lord - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Jim Young (F8, U4ia/CRB^MDMA^Megawatts) - Update the artist page
Jim Young (F8, U4ia/CRB^MDMA^Megawatts) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Thrill Time: Platinum 2 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Last Inca, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Battle Chess - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Drew Northcott (John Andrew Northcott) - Update the artist page
David M. Hanlon (Dave Hanlon) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Drew Northcott (John Andrew Northcott) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Andrew E. Bailey - Update the artist page
Andrew E. Bailey - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Simon Hunter - Update the artist page
David M. Hanlon (Dave Hanlon) - Update the artist page
Dragons Breath - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragons Breath - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
