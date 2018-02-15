|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38472
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 15.02.2018 - 09:48 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
The Guru Meditation: Commodore Amiga DIY Projects at AmiParty 21
Bill interviews AmiParty attendees about their DIY Amiga projects including an Amiga 500 emulated on an FPGA board, a scan doubler for the Amiga 1200, a floppy drive emulator with LCD that allows you to load .adf files off a microSD card, a headphone amplifier specifically designed for the Amiga, and an Amiga 1000 motherboard replacement called a "GBA 1000"
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jQeyvIGgnA
Nostalgia Time Amiga - Nebulus
The first Nostalgia Time of 2018 with a nice new intro! It's been a slow start to the year but picking up now and I start it off with this highly frustrating game for some reason!
I realised it's also been requested by MiseryChordia.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPJQIqojG7g
Leaderboard (Amiga Arcadia) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
Leaderboard is a Golf game from the 1980's, and pioneered 3D golf games on the 8 bit platforms. The Amiga version was enhanced and released in the arcades, inside the Arcadia cabinet. The game runs on Kickstart 1.3 with a 000 processor, and is meant for an American NTSC 60hz machine. It looks a bit different, so lets check it out.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBd-vb-L16k
MIGs Yesterchips - Folge #074 vortex Golden Gate (Teil 1)
Neben Commodore entwickelte und vertrieb auch der deutsche Hersteller Vortex Brückenkarten für den Amiga. In dieser Folge schauen wir uns an, was die Karten im allgemeinen ausmacht, wie man sie installiert und was darauf so alles läuft.
Diese Folge erscheint am 11.02. und soll das Geburtstagsgeschenk für den A1K-Bridgeboard-Papst "BlindGerMan" sein!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xe00W0Mugqw
MsMadLemon at Blackpool Play Expo 2018
A great Journey to the Blacpool Play Expo, and this time I stay for the weekend/ I show what I got upto at the Expo, who I met and hung out with.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PP-TkYnJ3JA
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
