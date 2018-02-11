|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2689
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 13.02.2018 - 22:36 Post subject: AmigaOS 4: rImage2C V2.1 erschienen
11.02.2018 rImage2C V2.1 erschienen
Mit rImage2C von René W. Olsen kannst du eine Binärdatei oder ein Bild in C Source konvertieren.
Benötigt:
-Reactive_lib v2.1
