HelmutH
Posted: 13.02.2018 - 21:31 Post subject: AmigaOS 4: rHash V2.1 erschienen
11.02.2018 rHash V2.1 erschienen
René W. Olsen hat hier eine neue Version von rHash erstellt.
rHash benötigt:
- Reactive_lib v2.1, und
- Reactive_crypto.lha v2.1
