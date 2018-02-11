|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2689
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 13.02.2018 - 20:38 Post subject: Inoffizielles Amiga 500 Plus Benutzerhandbuch V1,.0
11.02.2018 Inoffizielles Amiga 500 Plus Benutzerhandbuch V1.0 von P.Hutchison
Dies ist mein inoffizielles Amiga 500 Plus Benutzerhandbuch, das Folgendes beinhaltet:
- Einführung in die Workbench 2
- Workbench 2 Menüs
- Dienstprogramme, System, Extras und Einstellungen
- Workbench und Kickstart-Upgrades
- Beschleuniger
- Verwenden der Festplatte
- Das Motherboard
