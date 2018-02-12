|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
|Posted: 12.02.2018 - 18:44 Post subject: MorphOS: KwaKwa Quellcode
Filip "widelec" Maryjaski hat den Quellcode von KwaKwa Communicator und alle Protokoll-Module veröffentlicht.
Der gesamte Quellcode ist auf seiner GitHub-Profilseite verfügbar: Filip's github repository
Quelle: https://morph.zone
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
