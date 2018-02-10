|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2661
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 11.02.2018 - 19:35 Post subject: Video: SD-Kartentreiber für Wicher 500i (Ex) funktioniert
|
|
|
10.02.2018 Der SD-Kartentreiber für Wicher 500i (Ex) funktioniert bereits
Auf der Webseite von Retro 7-bit wurde ein Video veröffentlicht über den funktionierenden SD-Kartentreiber für die Wicher 500i (Ex) Turbokarte.
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum