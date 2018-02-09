|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2654
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 10.02.2018 - 13:14 Post subject: AmigaOS 3: Mod2wav V20180209 veröffentlicht
|
|
|
09.02.2018 Mod2wav V20180209 veröffentlicht
Martin Cameron hat weiter an seinem Befehlszeilentool zum konvertieren eines einzelnen Patterns oder eines ganzen Songs
eines Protracker-Moduls in ein Sample gearbeitet und dies in dieser Version geändert:
- Schnellere WAV-Konvertierung und
- kleinere Fehler behoben.
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum