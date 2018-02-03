User
Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38462
Location: Übersee
Posted: 10.02.2018 - 09:47 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Wing Commander
Play Time 3/93 08.02.2018
Plok
Video Games 1/94 08.02.2018
War Wind
PC Games 12/96 08.02.2018
Resident Evil: Survivor
Video Games 5/2000 08.02.2018
WWF Smackdown!
Video Games 5/2000 08.02.2018
Sunset Riders
Video Games 1/94 08.02.2018
Lawnmower Man, The
Video Games 1/94 08.02.2018
Pac-Attack
Video Games 1/94 08.02.2018
Secret of Mana
Video Games 1/94 08.02.2018
Utopia: The Creation of a Nation
Video Games 1/94 08.02.2018
Incredible Crash Dummies, The (16-Bit)
Video Games 1/94 08.02.2018
Sim Ant
Video Games 1/94 08.02.2018
Troddlers
Video Games 1/94 08.02.2018
P.T.O. - Pacific Theater of Operations
Video Games 1/94 08.02.2018
TOCA
PC Player 1/98 07.02.2018
F-22 ADF: Air Dominance Fighter
PC Player 1/98 07.02.2018
Jane's Combat Simulations - Longbow 2
PC Player 1/98 07.02.2018
F-22 Raptor
PC Player 1/98 07.02.2018
FIFA 98: Die WM-Qualifikation
PC Player 1/98 07.02.2018
Zork: Der Großinquisitor
PC Player 1/98 07.02.2018
I-War: Rebellion im Universum
PC Player 1/98 07.02.2018
NBA Live 98
PC Player 1/98 07.02.2018
Madden NFL 98
PC Player 1/98 07.02.2018
Actua Soccer 2
PC Player 1/98 07.02.2018
Kick Off 98
PC Player 1/98 07.02.2018
Front Page Sports: Football Pro 98
PC Player 1/98 07.02.2018
Front Page Sports: Baseball Pro '98
PC Player 1/98 07.02.2018
Bleifuss Rally
PC Player 1/98 07.02.2018
Retro Gamer Nr. 176
06.02.2018
Chip Special 1/84
06.02.2018
Cover: Brainache
06.02.2018
Cover: Ghost Hunters
06.02.2018
Cover: Transmuter
06.02.2018
Cover: Another VIC in the Wall
06.02.2018
Cover: Ape Escape
06.02.2018
Cover: Atomic Mission
06.02.2018
Cover: Cave In
06.02.2018
Cover: Chariot Race
06.02.2018
Cover: Gridrunner
06.02.2018
Cover: In the Chips
06.02.2018
Cover: Money Wars
06.02.2018
Anarchy (1987)
ASM 3/88 04.02.2018
Everyone's a Wally: Meet the Gang
ASM 8/86 04.02.2018
Arcana (1986)
ASM 8/86 04.02.2018
Star Firebirds
ASM 8/86 04.02.2018
Robin of the Wood
ASM 4/86 04.02.2018
Adventures of Bond... Basildon Bond, The
ASM 4/86 04.02.2018
Strangeloop
ASM 4/86 04.02.2018
Eidolon, The
ASM 4/86 04.02.2018
Surfchamp
ASM 4/86 04.02.2018
Father of Darkness
ASM 4/86 04.02.2018
Wizard and the Princess
ASM 4/86 04.02.2018
Master of Magic, The
ASM 4/86 04.02.2018
Williamsburg - Adventure 3
ASM 4/86 04.02.2018
Ultimate - Adventure 4
ASM 4/86 04.02.2018
Castle Dracula Adventure 5
ASM 4/86 04.02.2018
Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai, The: Across the 8th Dimension
ASM 4/86 04.02.2018
Overboard!
PC Player 12/97 03.02.2018
Perfect Assassin
PC Player 12/97 03.02.2018
Wer ist der Mörder von Taylor French?
PC Player 12/97 03.02.2018
Sega Manx TT Superbike
PC Player 12/97 03.02.2018
Daytona USA: Championship Circuit Edition
PC Player 12/97 03.02.2018
Moving Puzzle: Sea World
PC Player 12/97 03.02.2018
NHL Powerplay Hockey 98
PC Player 12/97 03.02.2018
Gold Games 2
PC Player 12/97 03.02.2018
Curse of Monkey Island, The
PC Player 1/98 03.02.2018
Heavy Gear
PC Player 1/98 03.02.2018
Close Combat: Die Brücke von Arnheim
PC Player 1/98 03.02.2018
Defiance
PC Player 1/98 03.02.2018
Queen: The Eye
PC Player 1/98 03.02.2018
F1 Racing Simulation
PC Player 1/98 03.02.2018
Andretti Racing
PC Player 1/98 03.02.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
