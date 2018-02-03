Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Author Message
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Wing Commander Play Time 3/93     08.02.2018
Plok Video Games 1/94     08.02.2018
War Wind PC Games 12/96     08.02.2018
Resident Evil: Survivor Video Games 5/2000     08.02.2018
WWF Smackdown! Video Games 5/2000     08.02.2018
Sunset Riders Video Games 1/94     08.02.2018
Lawnmower Man, The Video Games 1/94     08.02.2018
Pac-Attack Video Games 1/94     08.02.2018
Secret of Mana Video Games 1/94     08.02.2018
Utopia: The Creation of a Nation Video Games 1/94     08.02.2018
Incredible Crash Dummies, The (16-Bit) Video Games 1/94     08.02.2018
Sim Ant Video Games 1/94     08.02.2018
Troddlers Video Games 1/94     08.02.2018
P.T.O. - Pacific Theater of Operations Video Games 1/94     08.02.2018
TOCA PC Player 1/98     07.02.2018
F-22 ADF: Air Dominance Fighter PC Player 1/98     07.02.2018
Jane's Combat Simulations - Longbow 2 PC Player 1/98     07.02.2018
F-22 Raptor PC Player 1/98     07.02.2018
FIFA 98: Die WM-Qualifikation PC Player 1/98     07.02.2018
Zork: Der Großinquisitor PC Player 1/98     07.02.2018
I-War: Rebellion im Universum PC Player 1/98     07.02.2018
NBA Live 98 PC Player 1/98     07.02.2018
Madden NFL 98 PC Player 1/98     07.02.2018
Actua Soccer 2 PC Player 1/98     07.02.2018
Kick Off 98 PC Player 1/98     07.02.2018
Front Page Sports: Football Pro 98 PC Player 1/98     07.02.2018
Front Page Sports: Baseball Pro '98 PC Player 1/98     07.02.2018
Bleifuss Rally PC Player 1/98     07.02.2018
Retro Gamer Nr. 176     06.02.2018
Chip Special 1/84     06.02.2018
Cover: Brainache     06.02.2018
Cover: Ghost Hunters     06.02.2018
Cover: Transmuter     06.02.2018
Cover: Another VIC in the Wall     06.02.2018
Cover: Ape Escape     06.02.2018
Cover: Atomic Mission     06.02.2018
Cover: Cave In     06.02.2018
Cover: Chariot Race     06.02.2018
Cover: Gridrunner     06.02.2018
Cover: In the Chips     06.02.2018
Cover: Money Wars     06.02.2018
Anarchy (1987) ASM 3/88     04.02.2018
Everyone's a Wally: Meet the Gang ASM 8/86     04.02.2018
Arcana (1986) ASM 8/86     04.02.2018
Star Firebirds ASM 8/86     04.02.2018
Robin of the Wood ASM 4/86     04.02.2018
Adventures of Bond... Basildon Bond, The ASM 4/86     04.02.2018
Strangeloop ASM 4/86     04.02.2018
Eidolon, The ASM 4/86     04.02.2018
Surfchamp ASM 4/86     04.02.2018
Father of Darkness ASM 4/86     04.02.2018
Wizard and the Princess ASM 4/86     04.02.2018
Master of Magic, The ASM 4/86     04.02.2018
Williamsburg - Adventure 3 ASM 4/86     04.02.2018
Ultimate - Adventure 4 ASM 4/86     04.02.2018
Castle Dracula Adventure 5 ASM 4/86     04.02.2018
Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai, The: Across the 8th Dimension ASM 4/86     04.02.2018
Overboard! PC Player 12/97     03.02.2018
Perfect Assassin PC Player 12/97     03.02.2018
Wer ist der Mörder von Taylor French? PC Player 12/97     03.02.2018
Sega Manx TT Superbike PC Player 12/97     03.02.2018
Daytona USA: Championship Circuit Edition PC Player 12/97     03.02.2018
Moving Puzzle: Sea World PC Player 12/97     03.02.2018
NHL Powerplay Hockey 98 PC Player 12/97     03.02.2018
Gold Games 2 PC Player 12/97     03.02.2018
Curse of Monkey Island, The PC Player 1/98     03.02.2018
Heavy Gear PC Player 1/98     03.02.2018
Close Combat: Die Brücke von Arnheim PC Player 1/98     03.02.2018
Defiance PC Player 1/98     03.02.2018
Queen: The Eye PC Player 1/98     03.02.2018
F1 Racing Simulation PC Player 1/98     03.02.2018
Andretti Racing PC Player 1/98     03.02.2018
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
