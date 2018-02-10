|
|Posted: 10.02.2018 - 09:47 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Dragon Lord - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragons Breath - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Drew Northcott (Andrew Northcott) - Update the artist page
Drew Northcott (Andrew Northcott) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Andrew E. Bailey - Update the artist page
Andrew E. Bailey - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Simon Hunter - Update the artist page
David M. Hanlon (Dave Hanlon) - Update the artist page
Dragons Breath - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragons Breath - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Peter Verswyvelen (Chatterbox/BS1) - Update the artist page
Kim Goossens - Update the artist page
Erlend Robaye (Erland Robaye, Rataplan, Erroba) - Update the artist page
Gloom - Update the Box scan comments - AGA - 1995
Gloom - Upload 4 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1995
Continental Circus - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Heroes Of The Lance - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Continental Circus - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Space Harrier - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Midwinter - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Continental Circus - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Body Blows Galactic - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Ballistix - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Continental Circus - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Continental Circus - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Gloom - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1995
Gloom - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1995
Midwinter - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grand Prix (Codemasters) / Super Grand Prix - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Grand Prix (Codemasters) / Super Grand Prix - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Grand Prix (Codemasters) / Super Grand Prix - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Space Harrier - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Space Harrier - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Heroes Of The Lance - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Heroes Of The Lance - Upload 3 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Body Blows Galactic - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1994
Ballistix - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Cubulus - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cubulus - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Magic Serpent - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - CDTV - 1991
Mobsters City - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Silly Software - Update the publisher page
Silly Software - Update the developer page
Silly Software - Create one new publisher page
Dean Sharples (Deano) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Jim Young (F8; U4ia/CRB^MDMA^Megawatts) - Create one new artist page
Dean Sharples (Deano) - Update the artist page
Tony Gooding (Tonesoft) - Create one new artist page
Dean Sharples (Deano) - Create one new artist page
Mobsters City - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Mobsters City - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Mobsters City - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Silly Software - Create one new developer page
Merv The Merciless - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Merv The Merciless - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Myth: History In The Making - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
