Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38447
Location: Übersee
Posted: 09.02.2018 - 14:34 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 5
ncafferkey schreibt:
In der Woche des 29. Januar:
- Fehler im GCC 6.3.0 Cross-Compiler für PPC behoben (balaton)
- Fehler Bearbeitung von Anfragen in der Warteschlange des emacs.device PPC Netzwerktreibers behoben (balaton)
- Fehler in nicht initialisiertem Speicher der Notfallkonsole behoben (balaton)
- Fehler in der Fehlerbehandlung in des Parthenope PPC Bootloader's EXT2 und ISO9660 Dateisystemunterstützung behoben (balaton)
Dieser Überblick wurde von den verschiedenen AROS-Entwicklern noch nicht geprüft und ist daher als vorläufig anzusehen. Korrekturen und Änderungen findet Ihr unter:
http://aros-exec.org/modules/newbb/viewtopic.php?viewmode=flat&type=&topic_id=8848&forum=2
http://aros-exec.org
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
