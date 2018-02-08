|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2649
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 08.02.2018 - 18:32 Post subject: AmigaOS 4: Libopencore-amr V0.1.5 erschienen
08.02.2018 Libopencore-amr V0.1.5 erschienen
Diese Bibliothek enthält eine Implementierung der Spezifikation 3GPP TS 26.073 für der Adaptive Multi Rate (AMR) Sprachcodec und eine Implementierung für die 3GPP TS 26.173 Spezifikation für das Adaptive Multi-Rate-Wideband (AMR-WB) Sprachdecoder. Die Implementierung ist aus dem OpenCORE Framework Teil abgeleitet aus dem Google Android-Projekt.
