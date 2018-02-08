|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2649
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 08.02.2018 - 18:25 Post subject: AmigaOS 4: Giflib V5.1.4 veröffentlicht
|
|
|
08.02.2018 Giflib V5.1.4 veröffentlicht
GIFLIB ist ein Paket von portablen Tools und Bibliotheksroutinen für die Arbeit mit GIF Bilder.
GIFLIBs aktueller Betreuer ist Eric S. Raymond. Du findest seine Homepage unter http://catb.org/~esr/.
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum