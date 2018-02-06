|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2643
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 08.02.2018 - 12:54 Post subject: AmigaOS3/4: HstWB iGame Bildschirmfotos für EAB WHD Demos
06.02.2018 HstWB iGame Bildschirmfotos V1.0 für EAB WHD Demos
Henrik Nørfjand Stengaard und cyberhead97 von EAB haben hier ein Bildschirmfoto-Paket für iGame zusammen gestellt, das Bildschirmfotos für alle Demos in EAB WHDLoad Packs v3.0 enthält.
Es enthält Bildschirmfotos in den Auflösungen 320 x 128 und 320 x 256 und unterstützt niedrige Auflösung (Non-Interlaced), und hohe Auflösung (Interlaced) Bildschirmmodi. Alle Bildschirmfotos enthalten das aktuelle Gameplay. Spiele Liste und Repos-Dateien für iGame sind ebenfalls enthalten.
