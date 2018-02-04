|
04.02.2018 AmiIRC V4.43 neuer Deutscher Katalog erschienen
Christoph Dietz hat einen neuen Deutschen Katalog für AmiIRC im AmiNet bereit gestellt.
Änderungen in dieser Version sind:
- bessere Beschreibung
- neue deutsche Rechtschreibung
- mehr Style Guide konform
- Tippfehler behoben
- mehr neue Zeichenketten
