Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38388
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 05.02.2018 - 09:28    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Reply with quote
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Dan Wood: Are Mechanical Keyboards Better? - Das Keyboard 4 Review

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypwgjgbwtXs


Intact (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

Intact is an Amiga Exclusive title, with quite a lot to offer. I'd never seen the game before playing it in this video, and I think I got quite far. Why not check this out

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32d9hf7uhhE


LemonTubeAmiga: Classic 90s Chart Hits in Amiga Module Format - Free Download

Do you remember when certain chart songs were converted into Amiga module format?

I had a few of these songs back in the day, maybe 10 at most, and some of those were the midi-types, which sounded like the music but obviously wasnt sampled from the real music.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mB8FMLXhQHw


RetroDemoScene: Loonies - Checkerboard Challenge - Amiga 4k Invitation (50 FPS)

Amiga 4k invitation for Gerp 2018 and an invite to take part in the Amiga "checkerboard challenge"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIMJz3HLLow


RetroDemoScene: Oxyron & Desire - Lords Of The Boards - Amiga 32k Demo (50 FPS)

Quality release for the "checkerboard challenge" by the guys at Oxyron & Desire which was released at Gerp 2018...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6f5Xhj_K6dQ


RetroDemoScene: Tulou - Exclusive Galore - Amiga 32k Demo (50 FPS)

The "checkerboard challenge" has reached Tulou with Exclusive Galore. Released at Gerp 2018...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGjJMW1uV2
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
