Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38388
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 05.02.2018 - 09:28 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
Dan Wood: Are Mechanical Keyboards Better? - Das Keyboard 4 Review
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypwgjgbwtXs
Intact (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
Intact is an Amiga Exclusive title, with quite a lot to offer. I'd never seen the game before playing it in this video, and I think I got quite far. Why not check this out
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32d9hf7uhhE
LemonTubeAmiga: Classic 90s Chart Hits in Amiga Module Format - Free Download
Do you remember when certain chart songs were converted into Amiga module format?
I had a few of these songs back in the day, maybe 10 at most, and some of those were the midi-types, which sounded like the music but obviously wasnt sampled from the real music.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mB8FMLXhQHw
RetroDemoScene: Loonies - Checkerboard Challenge - Amiga 4k Invitation (50 FPS)
Amiga 4k invitation for Gerp 2018 and an invite to take part in the Amiga "checkerboard challenge"
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIMJz3HLLow
RetroDemoScene: Oxyron & Desire - Lords Of The Boards - Amiga 32k Demo (50 FPS)
Quality release for the "checkerboard challenge" by the guys at Oxyron & Desire which was released at Gerp 2018...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6f5Xhj_K6dQ
RetroDemoScene: Tulou - Exclusive Galore - Amiga 32k Demo (50 FPS)
The "checkerboard challenge" has reached Tulou with Exclusive Galore. Released at Gerp 2018...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGjJMW1uV2
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
