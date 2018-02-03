|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2628
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 04.02.2018 - 17:40 Post subject: AmigaOS 3: Mod2wav V20180203 veröffentlicht
03.02.2018 Mod2wav V20180203 veröffentlicht
Martin Cameron hat hier ein Befehlszeilentool zum konvertieren eines einzelnen Patterns oder eines ganzen Songs
eines Protracker-Moduls in ein Sample erstellt.
Ausgänge 16-Bit-Stereo-WAV oder 8-Bit IFF-8SVX / RAW mit hochwertigem Oversampling und Dithering.
Verwendet die Micromod-Engine für eine gute Modulkompatibilität.
Änderung in dieser Version ist:
- Behoben: Fehler in der WAV-Ausgabe
