Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38382
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 03.02.2018 - 09:23    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Need for Speed II - Special Edition PC Player 12/97     01.02.2018
Galapagos: Mendel's Escape PC Player 12/97     01.02.2018
Sid Meier's Gettysburg! PC Player 12/97     01.02.2018
Disney's Hercules Action Game PC Player 12/97     01.02.2018
Myth: Kreuzzug ins Ungewisse PC Player 12/97     01.02.2018
Seven Kingdoms PC Player 12/97     01.02.2018
Conquest Earth: Das Manifest PC Player 12/97     01.02.2018
Outpost 2: Geteilte Bestimmung PC Player 12/97     01.02.2018
Syyrah: The Warp Hunter PC Player 12/97     01.02.2018
Excalibur 2555 AD PC Player 12/97     01.02.2018
Industriegigant, Der: Expansion Set PC Player 12/97     01.02.2018
Virtua Cop 2 PC Player 12/97     01.02.2018
Virus (1997 PC Player 12/97     01.02.2018
Take No Prisoners PC Player 12/97     01.02.2018
Age of Empires PC Games 11/97     01.02.2018
Speedball 2100 Video Games 12/2000     29.01.2018
International Superstar Soccer 2000 Video Games 12/2000     29.01.2018
Eternal Eyes Video Games 12/2000     29.01.2018
NHL 2001 Video Games 12/2000     29.01.2018
Mike Tyson Boxing Video Games 12/2000     29.01.2018
Incredible Crisis Video Games 12/2000     29.01.2018
Mortal Kombat: Special Forces Video Games 12/2000     29.01.2018
Blaster Master: Blasting Again Video Games 12/2000     29.01.2018
Tunguska: Legend of Faith Video Games 12/2000     29.01.2018
18 Wheeler: American Pro Trucker Video Games 12/2000     29.01.2018
Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike Video Games 12/2000     29.01.2018
Medal of Honor: Underground Video Games 12/2000     29.01.2018
Disneys Aladdin: Nasiras Rache Video Games 12/2000     29.01.2018
Interview: Jim Rose - Präsident von Talon Soft PC Player 12/97     27.01.2018
Wetlands PC Player 11/97     27.01.2018
Beneath a Steel Sky PC Player 11/97     27.01.2018
Earthworm Jim PC Player 11/97     27.01.2018
Age of Empires PC Player 12/97     27.01.2018
Riven: The Sequel to Myst PC Player 12/97     27.01.2018
Panzer General IIID PC Player 12/97     27.01.2018
Talonsoft's East Front PC Player 12/97     27.01.2018
GTA PC Player 12/94     27.01.2018
G-Police PC Player 12/97     27.01.2018
Chasm: The Rift PC Player 12/97     27.01.2018
Microsoft Flight Simulator 98 PC Player 12/97     27.01.2018
Joint Strike Fighter - JSF PC Player 12/97     27.01.2018
AHX-1 PC Player 12/97     27.01.2018
Armored Fist 2 PC Player 12/97     27.01.2018
Worms 2 PC Player 12/97     27.01.2018
UFO: Enemy Unknown Video Games 12/95     26.01.2018
X-COM: Terror from the Deep Mega Fun 11/96     26.01.2018
Warriors of Fate Mega Fun 11/96     26.01.2018
Sea Bass Fishing Mega Fun 11/96     26.01.2018
Pitball Mega Fun 11/96     26.01.2018
Namco Tennis Smash Court Mega Fun 11/96     26.01.2018
Cheesy Mega Fun 11/96     26.01.2018
Arcade Classics (Sega) Mega Fun 11/96     26.01.2018
Fighting Vipers Mega Fun 10/96     26.01.2018
Blazing Dragons Mega Fun 10/96     26.01.2018
Casper Mega Fun 10/96     26.01.2018
Iron Man / X-0 Manowar in Heavy Metal Mega Fun 10/96     26.01.2018
Three Dirty Dwarves Mega Fun 10/96     26.01.2018
Ghen War Mega Fun 10/96     26.01.2018
World Series Baseball II Mega Fun 10/96     26.01.2018
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
