AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38382
Location: Übersee
Posted: 03.02.2018 - 09:23 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Peter Verswyvelen (Chatterbox/BS1) - Update the artist page
Myth: History In The Making - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Napalm: The Crimson Crisis / Diversia - Update the cheatcode - AGA, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPC-AmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), Pegasos-Sam460-AmigaPPC (MorphOS), RTG - 1999
Discovery (MicroIllusions) - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Discovery: Social Studies - Update the game page - OCS
Discovery: Social Studies - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS
Discovery: Social Studies - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS
Discovery: Social Studies - Create one new game page - OCS
Lords Of Time - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lords Of Time - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Outzone - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
Outzone - Upload 36 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Outzone - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jurassic Park - Update the Game map comments - AGA - 1993
Jurassic Park - Upload 8 Game map pictures - AGA - 1993
Cyber Cop - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cyber Cop - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cubulus - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cubulus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Guldkorn Expressen - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Guldkorn Expressen - Upload 2 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Daniel Hochard (Imagex) - Update the artist page
Guldkorn Expressen - Upload 10 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fire! - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Cubulus - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Cubulus - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CDTV - 1991
Cubulus - Create one new game page - CDTV - 1991
WWF WrestleMania - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Shadow Dancer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
RoboCop 3 / RoboCop 3D / RoboCop Redux - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Red Storm Rising - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Graphic Adventure - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Future Wars: Time Travellers / Future Wars: Adventures in Time - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Future Basketball - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Domination - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyberball - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Final Fight - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Magic Serpent - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CDTV - 1991
Magic Serpent - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - CDTV - 1991
Severed Heads - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sir Rah - Update the publisher page
Guldkorn Expressen - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Severed Heads - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Guldkorn Expressen - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Severed Heads - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Magic Serpent - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Cubulus & Magic Serpent - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Mr Wobbly Leg Versus The Invaders From Space - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Magic Serpent - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Insanity Fight - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
