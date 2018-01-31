|
|
|
|
|
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2612
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 31.01.2018 - 12:24 Post subject: Individual Computers: Buddha IDE lieferbar
|
|
|
31.01.2018 Buddha IDE Kontroller lieferbar bei Vesalia
Der am 28.12.2017 von Individual Computers angekündigte Buddha IDE Kontroller ist jetzt bei Vesalia erhältlich.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
