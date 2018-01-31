|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38360
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 31.01.2018 - 09:08 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
|
|
|
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
Leading Lap MPV AGA (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
Continuing our look at lesser known title, here's a game which was never actually 'published'. Its Leading Lap MPV AGA, which was available if you happened to buy the May 1996 issue of C.U. Amiga magazine, and noticed the mail order form on page 44, and sent off for the full game. Lets see if its any fun.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSj0e76Yg3s
MsMadLemon: Amiga Ireland 2018 - Amiga 600 DF0 DF1 swap mod by Rob Cranley
We're at Amiga Ireland 2018 and Rob Cranley is performing a mod on an Amiga 600 which allows swapping of the DF0 and DF1 floppy drives. This allows use of an external gotek to be recognized by the Amiga as DF0.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0Kq4exCGDk
MsMadLemon: Amiga Ireland 2018 - Brendan Smith - Museum of computer & comms Ireland
An interesting talk by Brendan Smith of the Museum of computer and communications Ireland. He covers quite a few points including women in the computing world.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ytgYtB6-QU4
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum