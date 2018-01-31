AndreasM

Posted: 31.01.2018 - 09:08 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Leading Lap MPV AGA (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com



Continuing our look at lesser known title, here's a game which was never actually 'published'. Its Leading Lap MPV AGA, which was available if you happened to buy the May 1996 issue of C.U. Amiga magazine, and noticed the mail order form on page 44, and sent off for the full game. Lets see if its any fun.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSj0e76Yg3s





MsMadLemon: Amiga Ireland 2018 - Amiga 600 DF0 DF1 swap mod by Rob Cranley



We're at Amiga Ireland 2018 and Rob Cranley is performing a mod on an Amiga 600 which allows swapping of the DF0 and DF1 floppy drives. This allows use of an external gotek to be recognized by the Amiga as DF0.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0Kq4exCGDk





MsMadLemon: Amiga Ireland 2018 - Brendan Smith - Museum of computer & comms Ireland



An interesting talk by Brendan Smith of the Museum of computer and communications Ireland. He covers quite a few points including women in the computing world.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ytgYtB6-QU4

