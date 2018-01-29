|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2610
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 29.01.2018 - 17:10 Post subject: AmigaOS 4: L7z V0.7.0 alpha erschienen
|
|
|
29.01.2018 L7z V0.7.0 alpha erschienen
Mit L7z von Marko K. Seppänen und Igor Pavlov lassen sich 7z-Archive erstellen und entpacken mit intakten Dateibits.
WARNUNG: DIES IST EINE ALPHA RELEASE - OHNE JEGLICHE GARANTIE !!!
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum