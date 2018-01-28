|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2610
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 29.01.2018 - 17:01 Post subject: AmigaOS 3: CoderAid V2.0 veröffentlicht
|
|
|
28.01.2018 CoderAid V2.0 veröffentlicht
CoderAid ist eine Demo-Programmiererhilfe für Assembler.
Dieses Dokument behandelt die folgenden Themen:
- Besonderheiten des MC68020/60
- Spezialitäten der Chipsätze OCS & AGA
- Optimierung und Tricks auf dem MC68000/20/60
- Optimierung und Tricks auf den Chipsätzen OCS & AGA
- OCS/ECS/AGA und ihre Unterschiede
- Coding auf dem OCS mit Aufwärtskompatibilität
- Programmierung der CIA auf MC68020 oder besser Maschinen
- Hardware Bugs und ihre Softwarelösung
- Tricks mit dem Protracker und seiner Wiederholungsroutine
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum