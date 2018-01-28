|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2610
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
Posted: 29.01.2018 - 16:47 Post subject: AmigaOS 3/4: FlashMandelNG V1.2 veröffentlicht
28.01.2018 FlashMandelNG V1.2 veröffentlicht
Voll funktionsfähiges Programm zum Rendern von Mandelbrot & Julia Fraktalen mit verschiedene Exponenten von Dino Papararo und Edgar Schwan.
Unterstützung für AmigaOS4.x PowerPc-Maschinen und ECS/AGA/RTG 68020 + AmigaOS Klassik Computer oder kompatible Systeme.
FlashMandelNG ist Giftware.
