Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2602
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 28.01.2018 - 17:35 Post subject: SAGA Treiber V0.14 für Vampire Karten
28.01.2018 SAGA Treiber V0.14 für Vampire Karten
Das Apollo Team hat für registrierte Vampire Benutzer den SAGA Treiber aktualisiert. Es flashed die Vampire Karten mit dem neuesten GOLD2.5 Kern.
