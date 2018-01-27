|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2602
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
Posted: 28.01.2018 - 13:04 Post subject: Hollywood APK Compiler 2.2 erschienen
27.01.2018 Hollywood APK Compiler 2.2 erschienen
Airsoft Softwair freut sich die sofortige Verfügbarkeit des Hollywood APK Compiler 2.2 bekanntgeben zu können.
Der Hollywood APK Compiler ist nun in der Version 2.2 im eingeschränkten Download-Bereich für alle Kunden verfügbar.
Dieses Update behebt das Problem mit der Geräteausrichtung.
