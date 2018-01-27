|
Posted: 27.01.2018 - 19:59 Post subject: Aktualisierung der Wicher Turbo-Karten
Die neue Version des WicherInstaller v1.5 ist verfügbar.
Änderungen:
spi.resource v1.1
- beschleunigter Datentransfer für die SPI_Read() und SPI_Write() Funktion.
- SPI_SetMode() Funktion hinzugefügt.
SpiClock v0.5
- spi.resource Funktion hinzugefügt.
VlsiPlayer v0.4
- spi.resource Funktion hinzugefügt.
- VOLUME Optionen hinzugefügt.
SDK V1.0
- SDK für SPI Controller hinzugefügt.
Englische News verfasst von: spidi
News URL: https://retro.7-bit.pl/?lang=en&go=aktualnosci&view=122
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
