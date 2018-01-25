|
Posted: 27.01.2018 - 16:21 Post subject: AmigaOS 3: DizzyTorrent V1.0 beta9 erschienen
25.01.2018 DizzyTorrent V1.0 beta9 erschienen
Der von David Zvekic erstellte DizzyTorrent ist ein funktionaler BitTorrent-Client, der für den Amiga implementiert wurde und auf echter klassischer Hardware funktioniert. DizzyTorrent wurde von Grund auf neu implementiert aus der BitTorrent-Protokollspezifikation allein und stammt nicht von irgendwelchen BitTorrent-Code aus anderen Quellen.
Implementierte Protokolle sind:
BEP-3 Die BitTorrent-Protokollspezifikation
BEP-6 Schnelle Erweiterung
BEP-10 Erweiterungsprotokoll
BEP-12 Multitracker Metadaten Erweiterung
BEP-15 UDP-Protokoll
BEP-23-Tracker gibt kompakte Peer-Listen zurück
BEP-24 Tracker gibt externe IP-Adresse zurück
Änderung in dieser Version ist:
- Leicht optimierter Lastenausgleich für bessere Leistung in einem größeren Bereich von Systemen.
