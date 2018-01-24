|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2590
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 25.01.2018 - 16:15 Post subject: AmigaOS 3: disassembler.library V40.8 veröffentlicht
24.01.2018 disassembler.library V40.8 veröffentlicht
Thomas Richter hat eine neue Version der disassembler.library im Aminet veröffentlicht.
Änderung an der neuen Bibliothek Version:
- Die vorherige Lösung war keine deshalb hier jetzt ein weiterer Versuch bei der Fehlerbehebung beim disassemblieren der Bit-Test-Anweisungen.
