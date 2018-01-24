Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
AndreasM
PostPosted: 24.01.2018 - 18:56    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

MsMadLemon: Amiga Ireland 2018 Meetup

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6TUtznlA2k


MsMadLemon: Vampire V2 Amiga 600 Part 2 - RF Modulator removal and HDMI Installation

Beginning 2018 with a nice video about the Vampire V2 and Amiga 600. In this video I do a little mod on the A600 and to make the installation of the vampire V2 a bit more neater since I was unhappy with the HDMI cable hanging out of the A600 expansion trapdoor.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYTsgFzeIJo


MsMadLemon: Exploring the Sony CRT PVM 9041QM with an Amiga

I got hold of a Professional Video Monitor and explore it in this video and go through some types of video signals, what the BNC connections it has are and what can be connected to it. And I test it with my commodore Amiga 500. A PVM something i've been thinking about getting for half a year now and I got a good deal on the Sony CRT PVM 9041QM field monitor. In this video I also explore how to record a CRT screen using my DSLR.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_kwJZ20ufo


MIGs Yesterchips - Folge #073 AT-Bus 2008 Clone (A1K-Projekt)

Die A1K Community kann, wenn sie will!
2017 stellte sie dies, auf Anregung von "MGR3SA" und Federführung von "Matze", einmal aufs Neue unter Beweis.
In wunderbarem Teamwork entstand der "AT-Bus 2008 Clone", ein Klon des beliebten IDE Controllers "AT-Bus 2008" von BSC / Alfa Data. Heraus kam nicht nur
ein einfacher Abklatsch der klassischen Hardware, sondern eine, in mancherlei Hinsicht, verbesserte Version.
Der Bausatz hat einen Materialwert von unschlagbaren 17,50 Euro, konnte auch von Wenig-Lötern (wie mir) zusammengebaut werden und ist ein echtes Statement, gegen die permanent steigenden Preise im Bereich der Amiga Hardware.

Dieses Video soll mein Dankeschön an das Projektteam sein. Daher liegt der Schwerpunkt auch mehr auf dem Projekt an sich und weniger auf nackten Zahlen

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwWrgKEj27Q


WinUAE - Filter Setup for Full Screen 4:3 or 16:9 Display - by LemonAmiga.com

In this video, I compare the Amigas standard output to the emulated output, and also show you how to remove the borders - for a full height 4:3 display, or a full width 16:9 display, on modern screens.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IiOzfYHvkWY


Stefans Amiga Welt: Commodore Amiga CD32 in Aktion Teil 3

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ip_hm6N3pc0


Super Space Invaders (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

Super Space Invaders arrived on the Amiga shortly after the Taito Arcade original. This was licensed to Domark, and developed by The Kremlin (pictured), so lets see how well they converted it

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgWJFiy__Ko
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website
