AndreasM

Amiga Future Chefredaktion







Joined: 05 Jun 2001

Posts: 38331

Location: Übersee







Posted: 24.01.2018 - 18:56 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



MsMadLemon: Amiga Ireland 2018 Meetup



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6TUtznlA2k





MsMadLemon: Vampire V2 Amiga 600 Part 2 - RF Modulator removal and HDMI Installation



Beginning 2018 with a nice video about the Vampire V2 and Amiga 600. In this video I do a little mod on the A600 and to make the installation of the vampire V2 a bit more neater since I was unhappy with the HDMI cable hanging out of the A600 expansion trapdoor.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYTsgFzeIJo





MsMadLemon: Exploring the Sony CRT PVM 9041QM with an Amiga



I got hold of a Professional Video Monitor and explore it in this video and go through some types of video signals, what the BNC connections it has are and what can be connected to it. And I test it with my commodore Amiga 500. A PVM something i've been thinking about getting for half a year now and I got a good deal on the Sony CRT PVM 9041QM field monitor. In this video I also explore how to record a CRT screen using my DSLR.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_kwJZ20ufo





MIGs Yesterchips - Folge #073 AT-Bus 2008 Clone (A1K-Projekt)



Die A1K Community kann, wenn sie will!

2017 stellte sie dies, auf Anregung von "MGR3SA" und Federführung von "Matze", einmal aufs Neue unter Beweis.

In wunderbarem Teamwork entstand der "AT-Bus 2008 Clone", ein Klon des beliebten IDE Controllers "AT-Bus 2008" von BSC / Alfa Data. Heraus kam nicht nur

ein einfacher Abklatsch der klassischen Hardware, sondern eine, in mancherlei Hinsicht, verbesserte Version.

Der Bausatz hat einen Materialwert von unschlagbaren 17,50 Euro, konnte auch von Wenig-Lötern (wie mir) zusammengebaut werden und ist ein echtes Statement, gegen die permanent steigenden Preise im Bereich der Amiga Hardware.



Dieses Video soll mein Dankeschön an das Projektteam sein. Daher liegt der Schwerpunkt auch mehr auf dem Projekt an sich und weniger auf nackten Zahlen



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwWrgKEj27Q





WinUAE - Filter Setup for Full Screen 4:3 or 16:9 Display - by LemonAmiga.com



In this video, I compare the Amigas standard output to the emulated output, and also show you how to remove the borders - for a full height 4:3 display, or a full width 16:9 display, on modern screens.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IiOzfYHvkWY





Stefans Amiga Welt: Commodore Amiga CD32 in Aktion Teil 3



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ip_hm6N3pc0





Super Space Invaders (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com



Super Space Invaders arrived on the Amiga shortly after the Taito Arcade original. This was licensed to Domark, and developed by The Kremlin (pictured), so lets see how well they converted it



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgWJFiy__Ko

_________________

Andreas Magerl

Chefredaktion Amiga Future

Geschäftsführung APC&TCP