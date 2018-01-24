|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38331
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 24.01.2018 - 14:45 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 3
ncafferkey schreibt:
In der Woche des 15. Januar:
- Weitere Darstellungsfehler im Wanderer behoben (hitchhikr)
- SAM440 Build funktioniert wieder (balaton)
- Fehler im MMU Setup auf dem SAM440 behoben, um Ausnahmen zu vermeiden, bevor TLB-Einträge für Handler eingerichtet werden (balaton)
- Ein möglicher Absturz des USB-HID-Treibers wurde behoben (balaton)
- Speicherfehler in IPrefs behoben (balaton)
Dieser Überblick wurde von den verschiedenen AROS-Entwicklern noch nicht geprüft und ist daher als vorläufig anzusehen. Korrekturen und Änderungen findet Ihr unter:
http://aros-exec.org/modules/newbb/viewtopic.php?viewmode=flat&type=&topic_id=8848&forum=2
http://aros-exec.org
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
