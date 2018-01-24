|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38331
Location: Übersee
Posted: 24.01.2018 - 10:16 Post subject: Boing Attitude wird 10 Jahre alt
Boing Attitude ist nun seit 10 Jahren auf den Amiga Markt aktiv.
Boing Attitude bedankt sich für den Support der User und hofft viele neue Produkte nächstes Jahr zu veröffentlichen.
http://glames.online.fr
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
