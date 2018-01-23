|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38323
Location: Übersee
Erinnerung: Amiga Future Abo + kostenlose Amiga Joker
Die ersten 20 User die ab sofort ein Abo der Amiga Future in unserem Onlineshop bestellen, erhalten die Amiga Joker 1/2017 als kostenlose Beilage.
Außerdem wird unter allen Usern die ihr Abo bis zum 31.1.2018 verlängert haben, ebenfalls eine Amiga Joker 1/2017 verlost.
Diese Aboaktion endet späterstens zum 31.1.2018.
http://www.amigashop.org
http://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
