|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2584
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 22.01.2018 - 17:50 Post subject: AmigaOS 4: libsmpeg2 Bibliothek V2.0.0 veröffentlicht
|
|
|
22.01.2018 libsmpeg2 Bibliothek V2.0.0 veröffentlicht
Die SDL2 MPEG Player Bibliothek wurde von Karl Robillard und Sam Lantinga aktualisiert.
Änderung:
Re-kompiliert um mit gcc4.2.4 zu arbeiten.
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum