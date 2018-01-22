|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2584
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 22.01.2018 - 12:24 Post subject: Hollywood Spiel: YaPong V1.0 erschienen
22.01.2018 Hollywood Spiel: YaPong V1.0 erschienen
Lazi hat hier ein remake von Pong mit Hollywood erstellt um Hardware-Beschleunigung zu testen.
Daraus entstanden ist YaPong.
