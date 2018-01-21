|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38316
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 21.01.2018 - 16:57 Post subject: Amiga Future Ausgabe 106 deutsch & englisch online
Seit heute könnt ihr auf der Amiga Future Webpage die Ausgabe 106 der Amiga Future online lesen.
Wir stellen in unregelmäßigen Abständen ältere Ausgaben der Amiga Future kostenlos online.
Die Hefte an sich bzw. die PDF-Version (High Quality) sind weiterhin in unserem Onlineshop erhältlich.
Deutsche Hefte online lesen: http://www.amigafuture.de/kb.php?mode=cat&cat=10
Englische Hefte online lesen: http://www.amigafuture.de/kb.php?mode=cat&cat=65
Das zur Verfügung stellen von kostenlosen Inhalten auf der Amiga Future Webpage kostet uns natürlich auch etwas.
Wenn Du für die Webpage spenden willst, so kannst Du dies auf unserer Spenden-Seite tun. Außerdem suchen wir noch Werbekunden für unsere Webpage.
http://www.amigafuture.de
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
