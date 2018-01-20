|
Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Thomas The Tank Engine 2 - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Thomas The Tank Engine 2 - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
In The Dead Of Night - Upload 36 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
In The Dead Of Night - Upload 40 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Thomas The Tank Engine - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Thomas The Tank Engine - Upload 7 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Thomas The Tank Engine 2 - Upload 7 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Quasar - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Thomas The Tank Engine 2 - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Quasar - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Andrew Prime - Update the artist page
Quasar - Update the developer page
Chris Birch - Update the artist page
Quasar - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
White Panther - Update the publisher page
Seven Gates Of Jambala, The - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mike Singleton - Update the artist page
Live Studios - Update the developer page
Live Studios - Update the publisher page
SilverRock - Update the developer page
ITE - Update the publisher page
SilverRock - Update the publisher page
ITE (SilverRock) - Update the developer page
Harald Hårdtand: Kampen Om De Rene Tænder / Harald Hårdtand i ''Kampen Om De Rene Tænder'' - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ester Grønbæch Jørgensen (Joergensen) - Update the artist page
Harald Hårdtand: Kampen Om De Rene Tænder / Harald Hårdtand i ''Kampen Om De Rene Tænder'' - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Colgate-Palmolive - Update the publisher page
Harald Hårdtand: Kampen Om De Rene Tænder / Harald Hårdtand i ''Kampen Om De Rene Tænder'' - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Georg Glaxo - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Glaxo Danmark - Update the publisher page
Glaxo Danmark - Create one new publisher page
Georg Glaxo - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Georg Glaxo - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Georg Glaxo - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Benefactor - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
Benefactor - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Benefactor - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Pang - Upload 84 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tiger's Bane / Flying Tigers - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Horror Zombies From The Crypt - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Horror Zombies From The Crypt - Upload 6 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Georg Glaxo - Upload 36 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tiger's Bane / Flying Tigers - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
Dust Digger - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 2012
Taran Im Abenteuerland - Update the game page - AmigaNG PPC-AmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), ECS, Pegasos-Sam460-AmigaPPC (MorphOS), OCS - 1990
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rycerze Mroku - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Artur Pietrzak (Mobby) - Update the artist page
Karol Wlodarczyk (Wlodarczyk, Caro) - Update the artist page
Mariusz Włodarczyk (Wlodarczyk, MDW) - Update the artist page
Rycerze Mroku - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
Twilight Knights - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Face Attack / Trapped III: FratzenGeballer - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS, Graffiti, RTG
Zombie Massacre - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, RTG - 1998
SuperTed: The Search For Spot - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2014
Capital Punishment - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
