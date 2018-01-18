|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38233
Location: Übersee
Posted: 18.01.2018 - 18:13 Post subject: Amiga Games List aktualisiert
Die "Amiga Games List", 1991 erstellt und gepflegt von David Brunet, wurde am 18. Januar 2018 aktualisiert.
Die Amiga Games List ist die umfangreichste Sammlung ihrer Art im Internet.
Neben weiteren Nachrichten und Korrekturen, wurden die Spiele aus 1027 mit aufgenommen.
Spiele für das SAGA Chipset werden mit der Ergänzung "SAGA" unter "Misc" (Verschiedenes) aufgeführt.
Die Sammlung beinhaltet mittlerweile 12 803 Spiele, Level-Editoren, Data-Disks, Erweiterungen und Interpreter unterteilt in Kategorien:
12241 Spiele 325 Erweiterungen und Data-Disks, 145 Spiele und Level-Editoren, 92 Interpreter
Link : http://obligement.free.fr/articles/listejeuxamiga.php
Englische News verfasst von: daff
News URL: http://obligement.free.fr/articles/listejeuxamiga.php
News Quelle: David Brunet
URL der Quelle: http://obligement.free.fr/articles/listejeuxamiga.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
